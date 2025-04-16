Paid Members Q&A April 2025

Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackPaid Members Q&A April 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Palestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribe to watchPaid Members Q&A April 2025Some insight into what I'll be hoping to review in the months ahead on PB.Palestine BookshelfApr 16, 2025∙ PaidShare this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackPaid Members Q&A April 2025Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Palestine Bookshelf Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPalestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsThe Killing of Gaza: Reports on a Catastrophe by Gideon Levy5 hrs ago • Palestine BookshelfIn Conversation with Dr. Ahlam MuhtasebApr 15 • Palestine BookshelfAgainst Our Better Judgement: How the US was Used to Create Israel by Alison WeirApr 13 • Palestine BookshelfIsraelism by Sam Eilertsen and Erin AxelmanApr 12 • Palestine BookshelfAtrocity Inc by The GrayzoneApr 10 • Palestine BookshelfOctober 7 by Al-JazeeraApr 9 • Palestine BookshelfThe Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy EarpApr 9 • Palestine Bookshelf