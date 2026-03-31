Palestine Bookshelf

Palestine Bookshelf

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Palestine '36 by Annemarie Jacir

A very fine film about Palestine
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
Mar 31, 2026

This weekend I drove two hours in each direction to see this film and it was very much worth it.

The film is beautifully shot and is so factually correct it might as well be a documentary.

I hope that it gets the release and attention it deserves. In the meantime, do your best to see it.

To see more reviews about films about Palestine, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

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