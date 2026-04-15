After beta-testing in four different locations in the greater Philadelphia area in March, I am trying out book club discussions in London and Paris this month. If you know anyone in these areas, invite them. If you have platforms where you can share the flyers please feel free!

The core of our mission here at Palestine Bookshelf is education, and while we can reach many more people through our videos, articles, and podcasts, it’s also great to meet people in person and have the kinds of conversations and exchanges that can help form (or modify) a perspective on Palestine.

Again, if you know anyone in Paris or London, share this, or if you have a platform that can reach people in those cities, share using the images. If we get enough interest we can try having these meetings monthly.

Ideally, they can sign up free on Meetup so I know who to expect, but if they don’t have time, they can just show up and look for my keffiyeh.

If you are not yet familiar with our work, check out our website.

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