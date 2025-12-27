Palestine Bookshelf Now Available in Podcast Form
We Need Your Help!
Palestine Bookshelf is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts. It would be a great help if you can leave ratings on all these platforms, and on Apple, if you can also leave a review.
Apple:
Spotify:
Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7c932501-661d-4350-9134-3f54575a5234/palestine-bookshelf
Thanks in advance for your help!
#EndTheOccupation
Palestine Bookshelf Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Rated on the first two couldn’t find how to rate on Amazon music