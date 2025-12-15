Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine in Israeli School Books by Nurit Peled-Elhanan (Longer Review)

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”
Dec 15, 2025

Palestine in Israeli School Books was one of the last books I reviewed on my main SH channel and one of the first books I reviewed for the newly created PB channel. Nurit’s father, Miko Peled, a former IDF general, is now a well-known supporter for Palestinian rights and for BDS. Nurit had a great example in him and is now carrying on her own advocacy, and this text alone is a great contribution to understanding how systematic the erasure of Palestine has been within the consciousness of “Israel.”

To see more reviews covering Palestinian erasure, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

