Palestine in Israeli School Books by Nurit Peled-Elhanan (Longer Review)

Palestine in Israeli School Books was one of the last books I reviewed on my main SH channel and one of the first books I reviewed for the newly created PB channel. Nurit’s father, Miko Peled, a former IDF general, is now a well-known supporter for Palestinian rights and for BDS. Nurit had a great example in him and is now carrying on her own advocacy, and this text alone is a great contribution to understanding how systematic the erasure of Palestine has been within the consciousness of “Israel.”

