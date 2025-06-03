Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Peace Not Apartheid by Jimmy Carter

The first "Anti-Semitic" US President
Jun 03, 2025
Jimmy Carter’s willingness to stand up for Palestine, his role in observing its elections, and his bravery in accusing Israel of apartheid all were too much for the Jewish state: his previous friendships built over a lifetime in Israel were all thrown overboard when this book came out, and he was labeled what is now a meaningless epithet: an anti-Semite. Thank you, Mr. President, for being willing to endure name-calling from a morally bankrupt country and people.

For more books discussing Israeli apartheid, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

