Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid by Jimmy Carter (2023 Review)

While I think that President Carter was a decent advocate for the Palestinians particularly towards the end of his life, and was targeted by Organized Jewry for daring to use the “a” word in the title of this book in relation to what is happening in “Israel” (a number of board members of his foundation stepped down when this book came out) the reality is that the separate peace he brokered between the Egyptians and the Israelis was an unmitigated disaster for the Palestinians, the effects of which are still seen to this day and hour, as Egypt cooperates in lockstep with the Israelis as to control of their own border with Gaza.

Nevertheless, his voice and perspectives are unique, and they are worth learning. As we always do here on Palestine Bookshelf, we seek to learn from anyone with unique perspectives or experiences so that we can get a better picture of what is really happening in Palestine.

