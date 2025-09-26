Peace in the Promised Land edited by Srdja Trifkovic

When I first reviewed Peace in the Promised Land I was really at the beginning of the Palestine Bookshelf journey, so it wasn’t as easy for me to critique frames for the end of the conflict. But now, almost two years later, one of the very first things I will always push back on is the “both sides” narrative.

There is one side committing the genocide and there is one side resisting the genocide.

That’s the only “both sides” that needs to be examined.

For more reviews on the so-called “peace process” visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation