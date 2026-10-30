If you only follow our work on Substack, you might now know that we have been slowly building a podcast stream from all the episodes we have uploaded here. We are doing 12-episode seasons and we are now into our 4th season.

It would be of great help to us if you could leave a rating and a review. A rating is great, a review is better, and a review of more than one sentence is the best!

Those of you who do leave a review, please send me a DM and I’ll put you in a drawing for some of our fundraising stickers that support the Hind Rajab Foundation. I’ll draw three winners who will receive one of each of our stickers in the mail.

The biggest impact will be made at Apple, followed by Spotify, then on Audible. But we will take reviews wherever you leave them!

We have over 5,000 subscribers here on Substack. If only 1% of you leave a review, we’d be one of the highest ranked podcasts in our genre.

Thanks for your support here…let’s drive awareness in the podcast sector as well. The more reviews, the more that the algorithm will suggest our work to people who are searching for answers and information.

Thanks in advance for your help.

#EndTheOccupation