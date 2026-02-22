Palestine Bookshelf

Palestine Bookshelf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurent A. Lambert's avatar
Laurent A. Lambert
1h

Thank you very much for this well-researched piece.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Palestine Bookshelf
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
35m

It’s a pipe dream of genocidal euro squatters. They cannot even hold onto what they’ve stolen this far without massive US taxpayer handouts and arms + political support. To put into perspective apartheid South Africa just had political support never needed aid to survive. It’s a fickle unsustainable existence.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Palestine Bookshelf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture