Project Esther: A National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism by The Heritage Foundation

The same day that Palestine Bookshelf officially launched as an independent project was the same day the Heritage Foundation released its Project Esther paper, an attempt to draw in the American right to a more pro-Israel position. The paper is completely tone-deaf, as it was written nearly a year into the genocide by Israel and seemed not to take account of the fact that Israel is now broadly viewed negatively by almost every demographic save Boomer Republicans.

There is only one duty, supporting Israel, and there is only one moral position, supporting Israel. That’s what Heritage wants its own readers/watchers/viewers to believe. And yet, it seems Heritage lacks the self awareness to note that even its “home crowd” is not reliably pro-Israel, and ironically, has become so not because of “endemic antisemitism” but by the actions that everyone has observed in social media and elsewhere, for the last two years.

If you’d like to read the tone-deaf, lying paper yourself, you’ll find it here.

