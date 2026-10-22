Requiem for Gaza by Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco

We’ve reviewed work by Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco before, but this is the first time we’ve had a chance to review a collaboration of theirs.

It’s a heartbreaking compilation of stories from October 2023 to the near present in which Gazans tell us what they experienced in memories that feel painful even to read about, or see in Sacco’s evocative artwork.

To learn more about October 7th and the fallout of the disproportionate Israeli response, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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