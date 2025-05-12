Sacrificing Liberty by Matthew Skow

The most recent and longest documentary on the USS Liberty is endorsed by the Liberty Veterans Association and comes in four parts (links to all four parts are in the description of the YouTube video). I did this analysis on my main Stephen Heiner channel to complement the two books and two documentaries covered on Palestine Bookshelf.

To learn more about the USS Liberty, a ship that was attacked by Israel in which dozens of soldiers were murdered and hundreds wounded, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndtheOccupation