September 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive Video

Palestine BookshelfSeptember 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive Video0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:35-9:35Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Palestine BookshelfSubscribe to listenSeptember 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoThanks for your support!Palestine BookshelfOct 02, 2026∙ Paid31ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Palestine Bookshelf.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Palestine BookshelfReading and learning about what has really happened in Palestine since 1917. #EndTheOccupationReading and learning about what has really happened in Palestine since 1917. #EndTheOccupationSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent EpisodesWhen The Bulbul Stopped Singing: A Diary of Ramallah under Siege by Raja ShahadehSep 9 • Palestine BookshelfAugust 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoAug 31 • Palestine BookshelfPizza Before We Die: An Eyewitness Account in Gaza, by Hassan Kanafani with Yasuko ThanhAug 24 • Palestine BookshelfWhen the World Sleeps: Stories, Words, and Wounds of Palestine by Francesca AlbaneseAug 16 • Palestine BookshelfJuly 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoAug 7 • Palestine BookshelfAll That’s Left of You by Cherien DabisJul 6 • Palestine BookshelfJune 2026 Paid Subscriber Exclusive VideoJul 4 • Palestine Bookshelf