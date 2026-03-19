Shireen Abu Akleh: The Everlasting Voice of Palestine

Murder of journalists has been made commonplace by the Zionists (after all, who wants people documenting your crimes?) but the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh and the attacking of her funeral procession stands out in our collective memory.

In this review I read excerpts from an interview with Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, about the pain of losing Shireen, but also about the people she inspired and continues to inspire today.

To learn more about the murder of medics and press not just since October 7th, but long before, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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