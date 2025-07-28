Cruz tells his masters what they pay him to say (and oddly, what he happens to believe as well)

While Ted Cruz said many stupid things during his interview on Tucker Carlson, in this article we will look particularly at his perspectives on Israel. They reveal not only ignorance about articles of faith (he makes religious claims about the Jews that are patently false), which is lamentable, but also about issues of national security, which as someone advocating for sending billions in aid to Israel, is unforgivable.

We can’t cover everything, but below are a few of the lowlights.

Supporting Israel Benefits America

‘I’ll tell you this, let’s go back to the touchstone on foreign policy, American interest. Our support, our military support for Israel is massively in America’s national security…And it benefits us enormously.”

If you ask most Americans, particularly in 2025, whether America’s aid to Israel makes America safer, I think the answers would not be to Cruz’s liking. But apart from the feelings of a mostly ignorant population (when it comes to the actions of Israel), we have the evidence of decades and decades of unconditional support of Israel (up to and including the cover-up of the murder of Americans on the USS Liberty) which has not made Israel safer (nor has it made the region safer). Indeed, it has turned almost the entire population of the region squarely against US foreign policy, if not, understandably, against America as a country itself.

US military support for Israel makes Israel, Palestine, the region, and the world, less safe and prosperous.

We get massive benefits from Israel. Israel shares the Mossad (which) is one of the best intelligence sources on the planet. The enemies of Israel, the people who hate Israel, they all hate us. It’s almost a perfect overlap.

The US gets zero benefits from Israel. Mossad spies on the US. This is so well-known that Cruz admits this a few moments later and hand waves it away: “I assume all of our allies spy on us.” Do we really believe the Portuguese or the Danes or even the Germans or the French have espionage operations in America?

Indeed, no one spies on the US more than Israel does, and it has used that espionage to free notorious spy Jonathan Pollard (via the Lewinsky/Clinton phone sex tapes, once a “conspiracy theory,” now public knowledge). And don’t get me started on the 9/11 or 7/7 connections, also once “conspiracy theories,” now open secrets.

Israel is the only country in the world to have bombed the capital of every single one of its land-based neighbors. Might that be why they have enemies?

Israel routinely murders unarmed men, women, and children, not just in Palestine, but in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. Might there be reasons why they are hated?

We receive no benefits from Israel other than espionage that likely runs in parallel, rather than in concert with, that of the CIA. In other words, unless the US is also looking to blackmail world leaders or assassinate people, it doesn’t need Mossad. The CIA is plenty good at blackmail and murder. And Mossad has never helped import drugs into its own country to addict a certain segment of their population to help finance their own illicit and immoral activities. If they ever wanted to do so, the CIA has the playbook on it, and Gary Webb was murdered for exposing it. I’m sure the CIA would be happy to share with “our greatest ally.”

Israel offers no benefits to the United States or to the region. It functions primarily as a parasite, perhaps the deadliest one in world history.

AIPAC is Not a Foreign Lobby

SENATOR TED CRUZ: Okay, but AIPAC are Americans, but not Israel. TUCKER CARLSON: Hold on. There are tons of Americans who lobby on behalf of foreign governments. I know them. I’m related to some of them. I know how it works. I’m from here. So my question is not, is it outrageous that foreign governments lobby the United States? They all do. Okay. Including Israel. My only question is, why don’t we admit that is what’s happening. You’re denying it, but it’s true. And why aren’t we saying is false? Why aren’t they registered as a foreign lobby? SENATOR TED CRUZ: Because they’re not. TUCKER CARLSON: They’re not a foreign lobby. SENATOR TED CRUZ: No, they’re not. And this is that. That’s a fever swamp.

Here Cruz denies (and implies is a “conspiracy theory”) what is increasingly well-known. There is an Israel Lobby in the United States, AIPAC is at its core, and it owns the US Congress to such an extent that no world leader has received more standing ovations when giving speeches there than war criminal and under-criminal-indictment-in-his-own-country Benjamin Netanyahu.

AIPAC is a foreign lobby that controls the US government and as such has successfully avoided having to register and be supervised for what it is: an alien entity trying to influence US domestic and foreign policy.

TUCKER CARLSON: It is sleazy to imply that I’m an anti-Semite for asking questions about how my government is doing. SENATOR TED CRUZ: You want to count how many questions you asked about “what about the Jews? What about Israel?”

And the oldest trick in the book comes out. If you oppose Israel and its genocidal policies, you are anti-Semitic, whatever that means.

In 2025, being opposed to the murder and starvation of children makes you “anti-Semitic” and a “Hamas sympathizer.”

God Blesses Those Who Bless Israel

As a Christian growing up in Sunday school, I was taught from the Bible, those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed. And from my perspective, I want to be on the blessing side of things, of the…nation of Israel.

So there are a number of problems here.

Firstly, Christians accept the New Testament in concert with the Old. The New Testament represents the fulfillment of the Old Testament. Therefore, that verse, “those who bless Israel…” cannot be read in isolation, as if Christ, the Messias of the Jews and of the whole world, has not come. The Church is the new Israel, as St. Pius X noted many years ago when Theodore Herzl came to him seeking approval for the Zionist project (and left disappointed when the Pope told him “absolutely not”). Needless to say, Cruz’s Sunday school teachers were as misguided and ignorant as whomever taught him foreign policy.

Secondly, Cruz somehow conflates this text referring to Israel, which we already noted does not apply to Jews in the present day, to be applied to the modern nation-state of Israel, which came into existence through ethnic cleansing, rape, and murder, in 1948. To this day the political claim of the Israelis to the land is disputed, at best.

Finally, their theological claim, from a Christian perspective, is null and void. I heard “God gave us the land” from numerous Jews when I was last in Israel, but they never mentioned what is implied in why God gave them the land, which was to welcome the Messias.

The Jews did not welcome the Messias. Indeed, they killed Him, then created a bunch of horrible and disgusting propaganda about Him, so horrible that when those passages were reproduced they put dashes in place and passed on the meanings of those dashes orally from rabbi to rabbi so that Christians, if they found the texts, would not be (rightfully) inflamed. In case you wonder what text I’m speaking about, it’s the disgusting, blasphemous Talmud, which I’m certain Ted Cruz has never read in his life.

Theologically, Jews have no claim to the land of Israel. Politically, they hold the land only by violence, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid, assisted by the United States.

Bombing Iran Is Justified

And I think Israel is doing a massive favor to America right now by trying to take out Iran’s nuclear capacity. And the reason I view Iran differently, we talked before about Iraq. I opposed the Iraq war. We talked about Syria. I oppose military intervention in Syria. The reason for that is those did not pose a threat to the United States. I think Iran is markedly different.

Israel is bombing yet another country in the region, asserting that it has a right to have nuclear weapons and no one else does.

Yet, we have seen that holding nuclear weapons is more of a protective blanket for nations that have recently acquired them. North Korea could launch on Seoul at anytime, and Americans have been led to believe it will, yet that has never happened. Pakistan and India, allies in no sense of the word, both have nuclear weapons and have never used them on each other. Mutually assured destruction as a doctrine was proven in the Cold War and is just as valid today.

In any case, the US and Israel jointly shredded the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which Iran is a signatory to, which guarantees the rights of those signatories to enrich for civilian purposes. Israel and America, which hold themselves above international law and accountability, do as they wish. They will honor a treaty right up until the day they decide to violate it, with no notice.

Instead of heeding those lessons (or the NPT), America and Israel chose to jointly bomb Iran and thus have virtually ensured that, despite its previous actions and agreements (which President Trump unwisely cancelled in his first term, because Israel told him to and he obeyed, like all US presidents do), Iran will likely pursue a weapons program (as they should) now due to the irrational, illegal, and immoral actions of America and Israel.

Whatever you might think of Tucker Carlson and the so-called “alternative media” we have to be grateful for these long-form interviews that expose the ignorance of the people who purport to lead us. These interviews provide, for those who are honestly searching, direct evidence of the crazy and strange ideas of these compromised individuals who act in service of Israel, Zionism, and organized Jewry.

#EndTheOccupation