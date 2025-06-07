The 1967 Arab-Israeli War by Al-Jazeera

While 1948 remains the key year to understanding how Israel was created, by displacing a people from their homeland through murder and rapine, 1967 is no less important to understand the current phase we find ourselves in, in which religious zealots drive decisions of the Israeli government, and allow the Settlements to drive Israeli thinking and policy.

This short documentary offers some helpful historical background to the events of the short war in June 1967.

