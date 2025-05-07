Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

The Day Israel Attacked America by Al-Jazeera

American sailors murdered for Israel's target practice
Palestine Bookshelf's avatar
Palestine Bookshelf
May 07, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

One of several documentaries covering the attack on the Liberty, this documentary provides a decent overview of the incident.

To see other reviews of books and films on the Liberty, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

© 2025 Palestine Bookshelf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture