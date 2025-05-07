The Day Israel Attacked America by Al-Jazeera

Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Day Israel Attacked America by Al-JazeeraCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript5Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Day Israel Attacked America by Al-JazeeraCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3The Day Israel Attacked America by Al-JazeeraAmerican sailors murdered for Israel's target practicePalestine BookshelfMay 07, 20255Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Day Israel Attacked America by Al-JazeeraCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareTranscriptOne of several documentaries covering the attack on the Liberty, this documentary provides a decent overview of the incident.To see other reviews of books and films on the Liberty, visit Palestine Bookshelf.#EndTheOccupationDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackThe Day Israel Attacked America by Al-JazeeraCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePalestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsThe Attack on the Liberty by James ScottMay 6 • Palestine BookshelfHoly Redemption: Stealing Palestinian Land by TRT WorldMay 5 • Palestine Bookshelf1948: The First Arab-Israeli War by Benny MorrisMay 4 • Palestine BookshelfThe Settlers by Shimon DotanMay 3 • Palestine BookshelfBritain and the League of Nations: Was There a Mandate for Palestine? by John QuigleyApr 29 • Palestine BookshelfGaza Fights for Freedom by Empire FilesApr 26 • Palestine BookshelfThe Stones Cry Out: The Story of the Palestinian Christians by Yasmine PerniApr 23 • Palestine Bookshelf
