The Dupes by Tawfiq Saleh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript144The Dupes by Tawfiq SalehA recording from Palestine Bookshelf's live videoPalestine BookshelfMar 21, 2026144ShareTranscriptGet more from Palestine Bookshelf in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPalestine BookshelfSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsShireen Abu Akleh: The Everlasting Voice of PalestineMar 19 • Palestine BookshelfA Beginner's Guide to Lebanon (from a Beginner)Mar 16 • Palestine BookshelfAlong the Green Line by Matthew CasselMar 14 • Palestine BookshelfUN HRC Mar 2025 Report: Israeli Use of Sexual & Gender-Based Violence since October 7 2023Mar 12 • Palestine BookshelfOur Narrative: Operation Al Aqsa Flood (2024) by HamasMar 5 • Palestine Bookshelf"If You Normalize Genocide, You Will Have Nothing Left"Feb 27 • Palestine BookshelfFebruary 2026 Paid Subscriber UpdateFeb 25 • Palestine Bookshelf