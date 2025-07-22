The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappe

On October 17, 2023, tired of the lies about “mass rapes” and “beheaded babies,” I uploaded a book review of Ilan Pappe’s The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, which I had finished reading a few months prior after a visit to Palestine and Israel.

I had maintained a book review YouTube channel as a passion project for years, without any serious commitment to it other than an upload or two once a month. This video changed everything, and not because people wanted to hear what I had to say particularly, but because they were hungry for information post October 7th.

The video single-handedly monetized that channel, and set me down a road of doing more book reviews on Palestine until one year later, on October 7, 2024, I created a separate channel for these reviews, dedicated to monetization for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Watching this video now, I’m glad I didn’t say anything terribly ignorant, as I really didn’t know anything back then. If I could correct anything I would say that I no longer accept the legal or moral authority of the 1947 UN partition plan (watch this to learn more).

Fifty books and thirty documentaries later, I am beginning to know more. I hope you join me on this journey.

To learn more about the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, in 1948 and ever since, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation