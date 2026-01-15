The Friendship Cup: Palestine to Ireland by Winnie Clarke

I first heard about this book when the author tagged our Instagram account with an event she was doing for the book. I was intrigued and the publishers were kind enough to send a review copy.

Based on a true exchange in 2017 in which Palestinian soccer players came to Ireland, Winnie Clarke situates her story on the edge of October 2023, using the first 80% of the book to share the gentle unfolding of the facts of the violent life the Palestinian children have lived before coming to Ireland. She even uses the transition to the post-October 7th reality of the story to talk about the lies the Israelis spread in the early days about babies in ovens, etc.

This is a marvelous book to put in the hands of 7th-10th graders, particularly, to help them understand that not all is as they were told their whole lives. Even better? Money from each book sold will help support the Al Helal Football Academy in Gaza. Learn more here.

An unfortunate coda to the publication of the book last year was the recent murder of a number of the members of that team, including one of the ones mentioned in this text.

#EndTheOccupation