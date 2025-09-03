The Hundred Years' War on Palestine, Part II (1982-2014) by Rashid Khalidi (2023 Review)

I recently did a shorter review on Rashid Khalidi’s The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, which I still consider to be the best single volume on the Question of Palestine.

This review was the second of two that I did last year. While the book technically ends in 2014, what has happened since October 2023 is simply a more extreme version of all we have seen before, so I consider it “to the present.”

In this review I make reference to the Sabra and Shatila massacres long before I was able to review those horrific events, or reflect on my own visit to Shatila in 2024 within the larger context of trying to understand the complexity that is Lebanon. I also allude to Hamas, whom I spoke about much later in a review of Tareq Baconi’s book.

To see more reviews featuring the work of Professor Khalidi, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation