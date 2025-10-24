The Killing of 6-Year Old Hind Rajab by Bird's Eye View

I don’t need to tell those who follow our work here about Hind. But you might not know that the Hind Rajab Foundation, just a few days ago, presented a dossier to the ICC with the names of the IDF criminals guilty, in some way, of her murder. Please consider supporting their very fine work to take legal action against IDF soldiers in countries in which they have nationalities (outside Israel).

In this very brief film club I discuss the short Al-Jazeera Bird’s Eye View documentary that is an excellent primer to Hind’s story. Share it with those who may not know her name.

To see other reviews about Gaza and the crimes of Israel upon it, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation