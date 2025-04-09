Playback speed
The Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy Earp

The Israel Lobby at Work
Palestine Bookshelf
Apr 09, 2025
This was the first in our Film Club series for Palestine Bookshelf, in which we look at important documentaries to complement the reading we do. It’s not a long documentary, but well worth the watch, which you can find free here.

#EndTheOccupation

Palestine Bookshelf
