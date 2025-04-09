The Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy Earp

Share this postPalestine Bookshelf’s SubstackThe Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy EarpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3Share this postPalestine Bookshelf’s SubstackThe Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy EarpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11The Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy EarpThe Israel Lobby at WorkPalestine BookshelfApr 09, 20253Share this postPalestine Bookshelf’s SubstackThe Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy EarpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareTranscriptThis was the first in our Film Club series for Palestine Bookshelf, in which we look at important documentaries to complement the reading we do. It’s not a long documentary, but well worth the watch, which you can find free here.#EndTheOccupationDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postPalestine Bookshelf’s SubstackThe Occupation of the American Mind by Loretta Alper and Jeremy EarpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePalestine Bookshelf’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsOctober 7 by Al-Jazeera1 hr ago • Palestine BookshelfThe Sabra and Shatila Massacres: Eye Witness Reports, by Leila ShahidApr 7 • Palestine BookshelfThe Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy by John J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. WaltApr 4 • Palestine BookshelfThe Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, by Ilan PappeApr 3 • Palestine BookshelfPaid Members Q&AMar 24 • Palestine BookshelfThe All-Time ListMar 9 • Palestine Bookshelf
Share this post