The Question of Palestine 1880-2026

I was recently invited on True Restoration Live to answer some of the false frames that people often give to dismiss the Israel/Palestine conflict as insoluble: it’s a Muslim/Jewish conflict, it’s about “both sides,” “Israel wants peace,” etc.

After dealing with these narratives I went on to speak, as quickly as I could, about what has happened since the late 1800s in Palestine, trying to bring us all the way up to the present day.

To hear Palestinian accounts of each of these periods, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation