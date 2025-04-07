The Sabra and Shatila Massacres: Eye Witness Reports, by Leila Shahid

I had a chance to visit the Shatila Palestinian Refugee Camp last summer (and spoke about the experience briefly here). At the time I was not acquainted with the details of what happened. I knew in general that something indescribable had happened here, when I was 3 years-old and half a world away in Southeast Asia, but you wouldn’t have known it by the “let’s get on with it” attitude that I saw in that camp. I was smiled at and greeted so many times.

This review is not for the faint of heart. It details many horrible things. But if you want to know why Gaza 2023-2025 is nothing new, you have to look no further than 1982.

As always, you can find all our book and film reviews on Palestine Bookshelf’s website.

#EndTheOccupation