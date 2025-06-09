The War in October: What Happened in 1973 by Al-Jazeera

While the 1973 War was related to 1967 insofar as it sought to cure territorial issues for Syria and Egypt, it really has little to do with the Palestinians, other than to indicate that they are not a priority for the neighboring countries. But every bit of information to help build a mosaic of understanding can be useful, so check out this four-part documentary (links in the video description) when you have a moment.

To learn more about the wars and clashes in 1948, 1956, 1967, 1973, and 1982, as well as the numerous invasions of Gaza since the 1950s, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation