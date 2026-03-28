The West Bank was Palestine (1989) by NRK

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript168The West Bank was Palestine (1989) by NRKA recording from Palestine Bookshelf's live videoPalestine BookshelfMar 28, 2026168ShareTranscriptGet more from Palestine Bookshelf in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPalestine BookshelfSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsFishing in Gaza by Annelien GrotenMar 28 • Palestine BookshelfA Visit to ShatilaMar 27 • Palestine BookshelfThe Dupes by Tawfiq SalehMar 21 • Palestine BookshelfShireen Abu Akleh: The Everlasting Voice of PalestineMar 19 • Palestine BookshelfA Beginner's Guide to Lebanon (from a Beginner)Mar 16 • Palestine BookshelfAlong the Green Line by Matthew CasselMar 14 • Palestine BookshelfUN HRC Mar 2025 Report: Israeli Use of Sexual & Gender-Based Violence since October 7 2023Mar 12 • Palestine Bookshelf