Thematic Report: Attacks on Hospitals during the escalation of hostilities in Gaza (7 October 2023 - 30 June 2024)

If it wasn’t enough for us to watch the livestreams of the crimes the IDF vehemently denies, we now have a report that shows there was a deliberate strategy in place to destroy the “human” medical infrastructure of Gaza during the current wave of genocide. The report (which you can read here) lays it out:

OHCHR monitoring has found that the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) operations on, within and around hospitals generally followed a pattern, with often catastrophic impacts on the functionality of the hospitals and on the lives of those reliant on its services, as well as on those who have lost their homes and were sheltering inside. The IDF’s operations against hospitals generally started with

(a) airstrikes or shelling on the hospitals and/or in the hospital’s vicinity, often resulting in serious damage to the hospitals’ premises and equipment;

(b) besieging the hospitals with ground troops, preventing Palestinians from accessing the hospital and blocking medical supplies;

(c) raiding11 the hospital with the assistance of heavy machinery, including tanks and bulldozers;

(d) detaining medical staff, patients and their companions, as well as the IDPs sheltering inside the hospital;

(e) forcing remaining patients, IDPs and others to leave the hospital; and finally;

(f) withdrawing troops from the hospital, leaving in their wake severe damage to the structures, buildings and equipment inside, effectively rendering the hospital non-functional.