They Called Me a Lioness by Ahed Tamimi & Dena Takruri

Ahed Tamimi is a courageous Palestinian who had the courage to slap an IDF soldier who was harassing her family. The problem? It was caught on video and the Israeli public could not abide such a humiliation. She had to be punished and jailed.

This account is singular because it’s one of the few we have in the modern era in which a female describes the injustice that Israel perpetrates in their “justice” system.

To learn more from Palestinians who have been unjustly punished traumatized by the Israeli prison system, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation