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They Told Me Back Home Would Be Beautiful by Elena Dudum

Finding Connection to Palestine in the Diaspora
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Palestine Bookshelf

From her childhood Elena was told about Palestine by her parents and the greater Arab community that surrounded her at her church. She even had a chance to visit Palestine and see a doorway bearing her family name in stone and walk through an orchard that belonged to (and still belongs, lawfully) to her family.

But in her upbringing and even in the visit “back home” she didn’t feel connected. It was out in the world, in her everyday life at college, in her first jobs, and even at graduate school, that she finally started to put together the pieces of her patrimony.

This short and lovely memoir is the chronicling of that journey and her awakening to the Question of Palestine, particularly as a daughter of that land herself. It’s also gratifying to see her list so many books that helped her on her journey present on our Bookshelf.

To see reviews of some books that helped Elena, as well as other Palestinian memoirs, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

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