Tip of the Iceberg (Ma khafīya aʻẓam) by Al-Jazeera: the Hind Rajab Foundation

Investigating and Prosecuting War Crimes
Palestine Bookshelf
Nov 04, 2025

For the first time, IDF soldiers are removing social media posts or making their accounts private: the Hind Rajab Foundation has begun to hold these “genocide influencers” to account. This recent Al-Jazeera documentary does an excellent job of highlighting the extent of their work and its promising future.

If you’d like to support the work of the Foundation, consider buying stickers, which are our way of raising funds for the Foundation: 100% of the profits will go to them.

To learn more about the Resistance, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

