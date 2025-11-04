Tip of the Iceberg (Ma khafīya aʻẓam) by Al-Jazeera: the Hind Rajab Foundation

For the first time, IDF soldiers are removing social media posts or making their accounts private: the Hind Rajab Foundation has begun to hold these “genocide influencers” to account. This recent Al-Jazeera documentary does an excellent job of highlighting the extent of their work and its promising future.

