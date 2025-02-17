photo of war criminal and his pet courtesy of the White House

When his whole life has been real estate and development, is it that surprising that the President looks at Gaza as just another real estate project? Yet, despite that, President Trump did manage to astonish the whole world with his new Balfour Declaration, in which he, as a third party, promised land that already belongs to one people, to another people who have no legal or moral claim to it. Trump’s declaration, just as the one Balfour made more than a century before, is both immoral and illegal. As with Balfour’s acceptance is also only possible by willful ignorance of the facts on the ground.

For purposes of this article I’m going to skip past the President’s acceptance of the already debunked “rape” and “babies-in-ovens” Oct 7 narratives that are still pushed to this day with zero evidence by the Zionist entity. We will confine ourselves just to looking at his words (from roughly the 6-9 minute marks) on removing the Palestinians from Gaza.

“The Gaza Strip, which has been a symbol of death and destruction for so many decades…it has been an ‘unlucky’ place for a long time…”

Why has it been a symbol of death and destruction? Because Israel keeps murdering unarmed men, women, and children.

What does “bad luck” have to do with it? This is IDF manpower using US-made weapons.

“It should not go through a process of occupation and rebuilding by the same people who have stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there…”

The President doesn’t realize he’s singing the praises of the Palestinians right to Netanyahu’s face. The practice of sumud, which has meant that the Palestinians have stood, and fought, and lived a “miserable” existence, and died, is testament to these people’s attachment to the land. The British couldn’t drive them off and the Jews have failed over and over. The Americans will fail too.

“Instead we should go to other countries with humanitarian hearts and build various domains that will be occupied by the 1.8M Palestinians who live in Gaza, ending the death and destruction and frankly, bad luck…”

Where did he get this 1.8M number? The number most frequently used prior to October 2023 was 2.2M. So either the President has been poorly briefed (not that surprising) or he has been well briefed and we are looking at the public admission of the murder of 400,000, mostly civilians, much higher than even the highest estimates to this point.

“This can be paid for by neighboring countries of great wealth…it could be numerous sites or it could be one large site, but the people could live in comfort and peace…we will make sure something spectacular is done…”

Yes, the Palestinians wish to live in comfort and peace, but not at any cost. As to whether the “neighboring countries of great wealth” will do anything for the Palestinians, it has been clear by their actions before and during this most recent genocide that any actions they would take would solely be under pressure from America, not because of “solidarity” with peoples who share their ethnicity or religion.

“They are not going to be shot at and killed and destroyed…what this civilization of wonderful people has had to endure…”

Who has shot and killed and destroyed them?

Why have these “wonderful people” had to endure this?

“The only reason they are going back to Gaza is they have no alternative…”

No, the UN-backed resolutions allowing refugees to return to their homes in what is now claimed as “Israel” is an alternative. Just because you say there is no alternative does not mean that is true.

“Gaza is just a demolition site; they’re living under fallen concrete…”

Who demolished Gaza?

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too; we’ll own it.”

What is the US record of success in the Middle East?

Evacuees get ready to board a C-17 in August 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of Air and Space magazine .

What is the US record of success when interfering with people fighting for their country on their own ground?

“We will create unlimited jobs and housing for people of the area.”

Who are the “people of the area”? Surely the people who’ve lived there the longest, which would not be the thieving interlopers who moved in after 1948, mostly from Europe, due to circumstances that had nothing to do with the Palestinians.

Like so much of Trump’s professional and governmental life, this is a gambit, not a serious proposal. He is looking for a counteroffer from the Israelis and the Arab countries. Everything about Netanyahu’s body language indicated that he was hearing this information for the first time, and the fact that Trump was reading off a sheet of paper meant that this was likely penned by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has publicly stated that he would like to see “seaside resorts” in Gaza.

But all of this is a sideshow.

Does the President think the Palestinians will just lay down for the Americans after inflicting a strategic and moral defeat upon the most “moral army in the world,” after months of being blockaded and pummelled with American weapons?

Does the President want to waste his political capital and goodwill on an invasion in the Middle East, something that could in no universe be construed as “America First”?

Do members of the US military wish to die for Israel?

My answers to those questions are simple Nos. And even the crazy Zionists Trump surrounds himself with will tell him, after reading the mood of the country after these proposals were aired, that this plan is a loser with a capital L.

My consolation in these confusing times is the fortitude, courage, and bravery of the Palestinian people. They have outlasted, and will continue to outlast, all those who hold a pretended mandate to their land. They inspire all of us to refuse imposed narratives and manufactured consent, and instead, act with unstinting courage backed by bedrock beliefs you are willing to die for, in the face of the world’s apathy.

#EndTheOccupation