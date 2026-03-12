UN HRC Mar 2025 Report: Israeli Use of Sexual & Gender-Based Violence since October 7 2023

I remember being struck when Norm Finkelstein said in an interview that he had “given up” on Palestine after writing Gaza: An Inquest into its Martyrdom. In that book he had meticulously shared what he had read in dozens of reports like the one I’m sharing here.

And I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again…[B]y 2020, I had given up. I wasn’t happy about that fact, and I was privately criticized for that fact. But I had reached a point, where I was so minutely documenting each and every crime that Israel has committed, that it seemed absolutely pointless and purposeless. 31 October 2023 interview for FORSEA

In actual fact, it was Norm’s work in that book that inspired me to start digging into the contemporary documentation in these reports. He has “earned” his tiredness and fatigue. Some of us are happy to pick up the baton to build off his work.

I don’t have to believe that things will dramatically change simply because I am sharing these horrific crimes and abuses. I do have to believe that I can help educate one person at a time. And the evidence shows we are doing just that.

The results are in the hands of God, and, like many Palestinians, I trust in Him.

To see reviews of other reports like this one, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

