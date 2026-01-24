Hi everyone!

Thank you so much for your support. Because of you, the paid subscribers of this channel, I felt comfortable opening a non-profit entity for Palestine Bookshelf a couple weeks ago.

I’m in the process of obtaining an official designation of nonprofit from the tax authorities and am changing over a lot of the financial connections from one of my own companies, which I was using to house (and pay for) Palestine Bookshelf for the last 2+ years.