Upscrolled
Should Palestine Bookshelf get on Upscrolled?
I am generally skeptical of new social media platforms, but Dr. Ramzy Baroud recently gave his endorsement to Upscrolled. Before we commit to posting on there, when we are already posted across a dozen other platforms, I wanted to hear your thoughts.
Upscrolled is owned and run by a half Palestinian man, half Austrialian who lives in America so you can use free speech (not hate speech) on there and more people are leaving Zio run western media sites to move over to Upscrolled for this reason.
Issam Hijazi created the app after losing over 60 relatives in Gaza and witnessing what he described as, or cited as, systemic suppression of Palestinian voices online.