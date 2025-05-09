USS Liberty: Dead in the Water by the BBC

This 2002 documentary (amazingly not-memory-holed-yet) by the BBC features Rafael Eitan refusing to comment any further on Operation Cyanide, citing loyalty to Israel.

For those who don’t care about loyalty to a genocidal state, that operation featured a false flag attack on the Liberty to be blamed on Egypt, allowing the US to intervene on the side of Israel, starting with a bombing of Cairo.

Fortunately, the brave men of the Liberty weren’t included in the plan, and they scuttled it with their bravery. That bravery was dishonored by the cover-up and lies of both the Israeli and US governments.

For more commentary on the USS Liberty “incident” (as the US Naval Press humorously refers to it), visit Palestine Bookshelf.

