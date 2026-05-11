What Does Israel Fear From Palestine? by Raja Shehadeh

People are always asking for a good “one volume” book on Palestine and I have different answers for different situations. Rashid Khalidi’s Hundred Years’ War on Palestine offers a good overview with personal stories alongside the history. Martin Bunton’s Very Short Introduction does a good job of offering “both sides” so that you can know what the Israeli arguments are without hearing them defended to the death.

This “one volume,” a monograph from Raja Shehadeh, goes from 1948 to the present, highlighting that what is happening now is nothing new, and in fact, what lies under the rise in aggression since 2023 is a major fissure in Israeli society, papered over by a spirit of national unity during “war.”

Ilan Pappe refers to the two groups as the State of Israel (secular) and the State of Judea (messianic). They do not share compatible views of the future of the country and do not even share compatible views of the present. When this period of aggression pauses, these tensions will roil Israeli “society.”

To find more books offering Palestinian perspectives, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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