Any Jewish person who speaks out against the Israel Lobby or against the supremacist aims of the state of Israel (more recently I’m thinking of the bravery and commitment of Simone Zimmerman and the team behind Israelism) must be recognized, but people who saw this early on, like Alfred Lilienthal, need to be especially applauded.

To learn more about Zionism and the Israel Lobby, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndtheOccupation