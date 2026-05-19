When Resilience Becomes a Burden by Khalid Dader, Malaka Shwaikh, Hala Shoman, Saga Hamdan

This helpful article from The Journal of Palestine Studies takes readers inside the minds and hearts of four Palestinians, sharing perspective on the difficulties of staying composed and objective when sharing their stories or engaging in advocacy, while also putting forth resistance against a focus on how resilient Palestinians have been under unimaginable conditions.

I have some disagreements with the article, which I mention in the review, but overall, I think it’s useful to help those of us who advocate for Palestinians learn more about what Palestinians are thinking, feeling, and believing.

For reviews on more books, articles, and films by Palestinians, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

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