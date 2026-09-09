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When The Bulbul Stopped Singing: A Diary of Ramallah under Siege by Raja Shahadeh

Moments During the Second Intifada
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Palestine Bookshelf

For those unfamiliar with the Second Intifada, it was born of a fissure in Palestinian society created by Oslo. That fissure divided those for whom resistance was the only solution from those who sought to accept dictated terms from America and the Occupier.

Raja Shehadeh offers his own high-level commentary on this time in Palestinian history while also giving us a 30-day chronicle of being under siege by the Israelis. While his account is more than 20 years old now, in the context of the current cycle of violence, the crimes he details seem almost mild.

To learn more about the First and Second Intifadas, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

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