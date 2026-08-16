When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words, and Wounds of Palestine by Francesca Albanese

It’s nearly impossible to be engaged with the Question of Palestine and not know who Francesca Albanese is. Yet, many of us who have heard her speak may never have heard her story. In When the World Sleeps, we get slices of her story interspersed with stories of Palestine and the final result if the perspective of someone who has a lot of access to find out the evils that are being done in Palestine, but who also has to deal with a lot of evil herself, as Those That May Not Be Accused have hounded her and disrupted or cancelled her speaking events.

To find other works of internationals like Francesca engaged in advocacy for Palestine, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation