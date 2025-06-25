Palestine Bookshelf Substack

Truman and the Establishment of Israel by Lawrence Davidson

The Outsized Impact of the American Presidency on the Existence and Survival of Israel
Jun 25, 2025
In 2025, just as in 1948, we can see what happens when a US president is advised by crafty Zionists who will, like Grima Wormtongue, whisper lies into his ears, which convey information into a brain untroubled by historical knowledge or a spirit capable of earnest reflection on the best course for all parties involved.

Truman got America into the Israel business. Trump continues the tradition proudly carried by red and blue US presidents, from 1948-2025 (and beyond).

To learn more about the Israel Lobby, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

