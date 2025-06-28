Palestine Bookshelf Substack

3

A Genocide Foretold by Chris Hedges

Timely Commentary on 2023-2025 in Gaza
Palestine Bookshelf
Jun 28, 2025
If you’re not already reading Chris Hedges’ substack, pause for a moment, follow this link, then come back here to finish reading my prompt for his book on Gaza.

Whenever I listen to Chris speak about Palestine in particular or the region in general, I’m impressed by his depth of knowledge and the calm way in which he conveys information. This book is no different: smoldering with outrage, filled with facts.

To learn more about Gaza in every era in the last 100 years, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

