The complements to “God gave us the land” in Zionist apologetics for the theft of Palestinian land is “they weren’t doing anything with it” and “they were hopelessly backwards.” This documentary from Al-Jazeera counters that narrative by examining exactly what Palestine looked like in 1920: a thriving country on the move.

To learn more about Palestine during the time of the so-called British Mandate, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation