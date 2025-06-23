The Biggest Prison on Earth: A History of the Occupied Territories by Ilan Pappe

Many refer to this text as a sequel of sorts to Pappe’s The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. I tend to agree. The two books provide a helpful perspective on two catastrophic years for the Palestinians, resulting in the Nakba and Naksa.

More than anything, the book highlights that the cruelty of the occupation, which includes military rule, no rights, and no citizenship, was a deliberate and considered policy from the very beginning of the 1967 occupation, and revising the policy would create an existential crisis for the Zionist project.

