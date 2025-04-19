Playback speed
With God On Our Side by Porter Speakman, Jr

An American Protestant Learns that Supporting Israel's project is Wrong
Palestine Bookshelf
Apr 19, 2025
Transcript

Before I watched this documentary I had not heard from grass roots Americans who support the Zionist project. It’s a helpful and enlightening documentary.

Find more reviews of books and films like this one on Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation

