With God On Our Side by Porter Speakman, Jr

Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackWith God On Our Side by Porter Speakman, JrCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackWith God On Our Side by Porter Speakman, JrCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWith God On Our Side by Porter Speakman, JrAn American Protestant Learns that Supporting Israel's project is WrongPalestine BookshelfApr 19, 20251Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackWith God On Our Side by Porter Speakman, JrCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptBefore I watched this documentary I had not heard from grass roots Americans who support the Zionist project. It’s a helpful and enlightening documentary.Find more reviews of books and films like this one on Palestine Bookshelf.#EndTheOccupation Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackWith God On Our Side by Porter Speakman, JrCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePalestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsIsrael's Forever War by Tom SegevApr 17 • Palestine BookshelfThe Killing of Gaza: Reports on a Catastrophe by Gideon LevyApr 16 • Palestine BookshelfPaid Members Q&A April 2025Apr 16 • Palestine BookshelfIn Conversation with Dr. Ahlam MuhtasebApr 15 • Palestine BookshelfAgainst Our Better Judgement: How the US was Used to Create Israel by Alison WeirApr 13 • Palestine BookshelfIsraelism by Sam Eilertsen and Erin AxelmanApr 12 • Palestine BookshelfAtrocity Inc by The GrayzoneApr 10 • Palestine Bookshelf
Share this post