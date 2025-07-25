July 2025 Paid Substack Subscribers Video

Share this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackJuly 2025 Paid Substack Subscribers VideoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Palestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribe to watchJuly 2025 Paid Substack Subscribers VideoWhat's going on with Palestine BookshelfPalestine BookshelfJul 25, 2025∙ PaidShare this postPalestine Bookshelf SubstackJuly 2025 Paid Substack Subscribers VideoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Palestine Bookshelf Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPalestine Bookshelf SubstackSubscribeAuthorsPalestine BookshelfRecent PostsGaza: Doctors Under Attack by Karim Shah5 hrs ago • Palestine BookshelfOne Palestine, Complete: Jews and Arabs Under the British Mandate by Tom SegevJul 25 • Palestine BookshelfThe Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan PappeJul 22 • Palestine BookshelfThe Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt (2023 Review)Jul 16 • Palestine BookshelfThey Called Me a Lioness by Ahed Tamimi & Dena TakruriJul 14 • Palestine BookshelfKhirbet Khizeh by Yizhar SmilanskyJul 11 • Palestine BookshelfJune 2025 Substack Paid Subscribers Only VideoJul 9 • Palestine Bookshelf