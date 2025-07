Tom Segev is a gifted writer and historian and I consider his One Palestine, Complete to be a foundational part of Palestine Bookshelf. It helps contextualize everything that led to 1948 and also gives insight into the 1936-1939 Arab Revolt, the Palestinians’ too-soon war against the wrong enemy.

To learn more about pre-1948 Palestine history, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

