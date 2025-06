I first came to know Ghassan Kanafani as a gifted writer of novels and short stories. I have come to appreciate him as much for his nonfiction work as well.

This recently translated text helps give a concise version of how this revolution began, how it ended (big surprise, colluding Arab nations helped douse its fires), and why it, in a way, predestined 1948.

To learn more about Ghassan Kanafani, visit Palestine Bookshelf.

#EndTheOccupation